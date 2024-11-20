Redmi A4 5G Debuts in India: Affordable Innovation with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

In India, Redmi has unveiled its latest entry-level smartphone, the Redmi A4 5G. This budget-friendly smartphone, starting at ₹8,499, is the first in its price range to offer the powerful Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. With advanced specs like a 120Hz display, a 50MP camera, and a robust 5,160mAh battery, the Redmi A4 5G sets a new benchmark for affordable smartphones.

Storage, Price and Availability

The Redmi A4 5G comes in two storage variants:

- 4GB + 64GB: ₹8,499

- 4GB + 128GB: ₹9,499

The device will go on sale from November 27 at 12 PM through Amazon, Mi.com, and Xiaomi retail stores. It comes in two elegant colour options—Starry Black and Sparkle Purple.

Specifications and Features

Design and Display

The Redmi A4 5G features a sleek halo glass back with a shiny, premium finish. Its flat frame incorporates power and volume buttons on the right, with a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button. A 3.5mm headphone jack sits conveniently at the top edge. The phone boasts a large 6.88-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth scrolling and fluid visuals. The display reaches a peak brightness of 600 nits and includes advanced eye protection technologies like Low Blue Light, TÜV Circadian, and Flicker-Free Tech for a comfortable viewing experience.

Performance

At its core, the Redmi A4 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, the only 4nm processor available under ₹10,000. It features an octa-core architecture with two Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores running at 1.8GHz. Combined with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage, this ensures a seamless user experience. The phone runs Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 14, promising two years of Android updates and four years of security patches.

Battery and Charging

The Redmi A4 5G is powered by a 5,160mAh battery, ensuring all-day usage. It supports 18W fast charging, and a 33W charger (priced at ₹1,999) is included in the box for faster charging.

Camera

The dual-camera setup offers a 50MP primary sensor, enhanced with AI features like time-lapse, portrait mode, and up to 10x zoom. The front-facing 5MP camera handles selfies and video calls efficiently.