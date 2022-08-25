Reliance Jio to announce 5G service, JioPhone 5G on August 29

Reliance Industries has announced that it will host its 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM) later this month. The virtual meeting will happen on August 29. While the company hasn't revealed anything about the AGM, in the sense of what will be announced, we think there will undoubtedly be 5G-related announcements.



We expect Mukesh Ambani to announce Jio 5G services and how and when they will be available to users. The company may also announce 5G plans or a "welcome" offer it launched when it announced 4G services in 2016.

Reliance Jio has been working on 5G services for quite some time and is expected to roll out 5G services soon. In the first phase, the telecom operator is said to launch 5G in 13 cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jamnagar, Kolkata and Lucknow.

Also, the telecom operator is expected to launch the highly anticipated Jio 5G phone or JioPhone 5G. Reliance Jio is launching this affordable 5G phone in collaboration with Google. Almost everything about the JioPhone 5G has been revealed ahead of the launch.