Renault Captur Receives Updated Features & Gets Two New Variants 

Renault has enhanced its appeal of the European-Spec Captur, by adding two new variants, one is dynamic R.S Line and other one is SE Limited. Available for the 1st time on the Captur, both SE limited specification as well as RS line, would join the existing play, S edition models and iconic models, which would be powered by TCe petrol and E-Tech powertrains.

The Captur range receives a sporty new addition with R.S Line Versions.

SE Limited edition, meanwhile it gets new exterior design element which includes alloy wheels and also contrasting roof.

Similar to the R.S Line Versions of the Clio as well as Megane, the Captur RS line provides sporty design inside as well as out. The front-end features, provide Formula one-style front blade low down on the bumper and is finished in Contrasting grey, and it has got striking LED front headlamps having C-Shaped signature, which are also echoed in the rear lights, then it is complemented by a honeycombe grille. Elsewhere, extra rear windows, a grey rear air diffuser, R.S Line badges on the wing and the tailgate, 18-inch alloy wheels which completes its sporty new look.

The Captur SE limited, meanwhile, sits between the entry-level play as well as iconic versions. And when it comes to the outside, the SE Limited models would benefit from two-tone paint, which would have contrasting black roof as standard, while we find the 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheel and privacy glass would provide an extra touch of upgraded design. The new Captur RS Line and SE Limited models are available and they can be ordered by European customers and the buyers in the UK, with customer's deliveries presently available now for Captur SE Limited and in August for Captur R. S.