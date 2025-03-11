Samsung Festive Sale: Exciting Deals on Premium AI Smart TVs with Cashback, Free Gifts, and Flexible Payment Options

Samsung has launched a special festive sale in India, offering amazing deals on its premium AI-powered smart TVs. This sale aligns with the upcoming celebrations of Holi, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi, running from March 5th to March 31st. Customers can avail themselves of exclusive discounts, cashback offers, and freebies on select smart TV models.

Cashback and Flexible EMI Plans

During this promotional period, Samsung is offering up to 20% cashback on its high-end smart TVs. Additionally, customers can take advantage of zero down payment options and extended EMI plans of up to 30 months, making premium TVs more affordable.

Eligible Smart TV Models

The sale includes discounts on popular smart TV models such as:

Samsung Neo QLED 8K

Samsung Neo QLED 4K

Samsung Crystal 4K UHD

The Frame Smart TVs

These offers are applicable to TVs with screen sizes of 55 inches and above.

Exciting Freebies and Additional Discounts

To enhance the shopping experience, Samsung is providing free gifts with select smart TV purchases. Customers can receive:

A free TV valued up to Rs. 2,04,990

A free soundbar worth up to Rs. 90,990

Up to 45% discount on soundbars when purchased alongside a Samsung TV

Where to Avail the Offers

Customers can take advantage of these exclusive deals through Samsung’s official website, leading online retailers, and authorized Samsung stores across India. The sale will remain valid until March 31st.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to upgrade your home entertainment setup with premium Samsung smart TVs at unbeatable prices!