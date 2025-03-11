Live
Samsung Festive Sale: Exciting Deals on Premium AI Smart TVs with Cashback, Free Gifts, and Flexible Payment Options
Samsung's festive sale offers discounts, cashback, free TVs, soundbars, and EMI options on premium AI-powered smart TVs until March 31st.
Samsung has launched a special festive sale in India, offering amazing deals on its premium AI-powered smart TVs. This sale aligns with the upcoming celebrations of Holi, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi, running from March 5th to March 31st. Customers can avail themselves of exclusive discounts, cashback offers, and freebies on select smart TV models.
Cashback and Flexible EMI Plans
During this promotional period, Samsung is offering up to 20% cashback on its high-end smart TVs. Additionally, customers can take advantage of zero down payment options and extended EMI plans of up to 30 months, making premium TVs more affordable.
Eligible Smart TV Models
The sale includes discounts on popular smart TV models such as:
- Samsung Neo QLED 8K
- Samsung Neo QLED 4K
- Samsung Crystal 4K UHD
- The Frame Smart TVs
These offers are applicable to TVs with screen sizes of 55 inches and above.
Exciting Freebies and Additional Discounts
To enhance the shopping experience, Samsung is providing free gifts with select smart TV purchases. Customers can receive:
- A free TV valued up to Rs. 2,04,990
- A free soundbar worth up to Rs. 90,990
- Up to 45% discount on soundbars when purchased alongside a Samsung TV
Where to Avail the Offers
Customers can take advantage of these exclusive deals through Samsung’s official website, leading online retailers, and authorized Samsung stores across India. The sale will remain valid until March 31st.
Don’t miss out on this opportunity to upgrade your home entertainment setup with premium Samsung smart TVs at unbeatable prices!