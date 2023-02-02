Samsung Galaxy S22 price slashed after Galaxy S23 series launch

Samsung Galaxy S22 price got slashed in India after the launch of the new Galaxy S23 series. Revised retail prices are reflected on Samsung's online store and other retailers, including Amazon and Flipkart. It is now sold at a starting price of Rs. 57,999 instead of its original asking price of Rs. 72,999. The Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The Galaxy S22 has a triple rear camera unit fronted by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It packs a 3700 mAh battery that supports up to 25W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S22: Price details

The Samsung Galaxy S22 now costs Rs. 57,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB base storage variant and Rs. 61,999 for the 8GB + 256GB storage variant. The smartphone debuted in February 2022 at a price of Rs. 72,999 for the base variant, and the 256GB storage variant costs Rs. 76,999. The new price tags are displayed on Samsung's online store and Amazon India. It is offered in Bora Purple, Green, Pink Gold, Phantom Black, and Phantom White colour options.

Samsung offers a free EMI option starting at Rs. 4,152. EMI standard options start from 3,083. There are exchange discounts as well. In addition, customers who buy the phone with HSBC cash back credit cards will get up to 5 per cent off. There is also a Rs. 200 discount for purchases made through Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards. In India, the new Samsung Galaxy S23 costs Rs. 74,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 79,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option.

Samsung Galaxy S22: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top. It flaunts a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Full HD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Indian phone variant is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM as standard.

The Galaxy S22's triple rear camera unit consists of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter. On the front, it also has a 10-megapixel selfie camera. The Samsung Galaxy S22 offers 256 GB of built-in storage and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is backed by a 3700 mAh battery that supports up to 25W wired and 15W wireless charging.