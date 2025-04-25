Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Leak Reveals Ultra-Slim Design and Powerful Specifications

Samsung's next big flagship is turning heads for all the right reasons, and this time, it’s all about sleek design and serious performance.

A new leak from reliable tipster Evan Blass has given us a closer look at the much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, revealing key specifications that showcase a refined focus on portability without skimping on flagship features. Shared on X (formerly Twitter), the leak highlights an incredibly slim 5.8mm profile and a featherlight weight of just 163g, making it one of the thinnest and lightest premium smartphones on the horizon.

Despite the minimalist design, Samsung appears to be packing in top-tier hardware. The Galaxy S25 Edge will reportedly feature a titanium bezel paired with Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, giving the device enhanced durability to handle daily wear and tear. According to the leak, the phone will come in three luxurious finishes: Titanium Icy Blue, Titanium Jet Black, and Titanium Silver.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S25 Edge is said to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Elite chip—the same high-performance processor used in the rest of the Galaxy S25 series. Combined with 12GB RAM and 256GB of base storage, users can expect fast, fluid performance across the board. The phone will also run on One UI 7, which is expected to bring a host of AI-powered enhancements for a smarter, more intuitive experience.

Camera capabilities also look promising. The device may include a 200MP primary rear camera with OIS, likely the same ISOCELL HP2 sensor used in the Galaxy S25 Ultra. On the front, a 12MP selfie camera is expected to deliver crisp results for video calls and social media.

However, the sleek design may come with one trade-off: battery life. The Galaxy S25 Edge is rumoured to house a 4,000mAh battery, which could raise concerns about endurance during heavy usage. Still, with power-efficient software and AI enhancements, Samsung might find a way to balance things out.

According to earlier reports from FNNews, the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to debut in South Korea on May 13, with pre-orders running from May 14 to 20, and sales starting May 23 in South Korea and China. A global release—including the U.S. and India—may follow on May 30, with the phone already spotted on India’s BIS certification website.

As for pricing, the Galaxy S25 Edge is rumoured to land in the $1,099–$1,199 range in the U.S., which roughly translates to Rs 94,000 to Rs 1,02,600 in India. Final pricing is still under wraps, but this leak suggests Samsung’s next flagship could be a sleek powerhouse tailored for premium users who want performance in a more portable package.