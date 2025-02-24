Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Ultra-Slim Design and Key Features Revealed

Samsung is preparing to introduce its latest addition to the Galaxy S25 series, the Galaxy S25 Edge, in the coming months. The device, featuring an ultra-slim body and cutting-edge specifications, has been making headlines even before its official debut. During the Galaxy S25 series launch event, Samsung provided an early look at the upcoming model, surprising fans with a sleek and refined design. As the launch approaches, leaks and reports continue to offer insights into what the Galaxy S25 Edge will bring. A recently surfaced video has now given a more detailed preview of the smartphone’s aesthetics and how it compares to the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Leaked Video Showcases Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge’s Design

A Spanish YouTube tech channel, as reported by PhoneArena, recently shared a video revealing the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6. This video provided an in-depth look at the smartphone’s slim profile and design elements. However, the video was later removed, possibly due to Samsung’s intervention.

As observed in the Galaxy Unpacked event, the leaked video depicted the Galaxy S25 Edge with a dual-camera setup aligned vertically. While the exact thickness was not confirmed, the smartphone appears slightly thicker than the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 6. Reports suggest its thickness could be over 5.6mm, making it one of Samsung’s slimmest devices. However, this ultra-slim approach might come with trade-offs, particularly in terms of battery capacity.

Expected Features and Specifications of the Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung is likely to equip the Galaxy S25 Edge with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, ensuring top-tier performance and advanced AI capabilities. Camera enthusiasts can expect a 200MP primary sensor, similar to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, alongside a 12MP ultrawide lens.

One of the most discussed aspects of the device is its battery capacity. Reports indicate that the Galaxy S25 Edge may feature a 4000mAh battery, which could raise concerns regarding endurance, especially given its placement in the premium flagship segment.

With the launch nearing, more details are expected to emerge, shedding light on Samsung’s decision to introduce an ultra-slim model and the potential impact on performance and usability.



