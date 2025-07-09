Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Foldables, Watches, and a Glimpse into the Future

Samsung is all set to dazzle tech enthusiasts with its much-awaited Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event, which kicks off today, July 9, at 7:30 PM IST. The high-profile launch will take place live from New York City, but fans across the globe can catch the action on Samsung’s official YouTube channel and stay updated through its social media handles.

The star attractions at this year’s event are expected to be Samsung’s newest foldable smartphones — the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and a potential newcomer, the Z Flip 7 FE. Adding to the excitement is the buzz around a triple foldable prototype, as well as fresh updates to the company’s wearable lineup, including the Galaxy Watch 8 and a possible new version of the Watch Ultra.

What’s New in Foldables?

Leading the foldable lineup, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is reportedly Samsung’s slimmest foldable yet, with a folded thickness of just 8.9mm and 4.2mm when unfolded. Tech insiders suggest that the Fold 7 will feature a larger cover screen and an impressive 200-megapixel camera, raising the bar for mobile photography.

Meanwhile, the Z Flip 7 could sport a daring redesign with a nearly all-screen outer display, giving users more utility even when the phone is closed. Interestingly, instead of the typical Qualcomm chip, it might debut with Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2500 chipset, marking a shift in hardware strategy.

Affordable Foldables in the Pipeline

One of the biggest surprises could be the introduction of a more budget-friendly foldable, the Z Flip 7 FE. Rumoured to feature a smaller external display, akin to the Z Flip 6, it may be powered by the Exynos 2400e, a scaled-down variant of the chipset used in some Galaxy S24 models. If launched, this device could make foldable smartphones more accessible to a broader consumer base.

Additionally, Samsung might tease its much-rumoured triple-foldable phone — a futuristic device with a dual-hinge design. Recently spotted in China’s 3C certification database under model number SM-F9680, the foldable is confirmed to support 25W wired charging. While a full launch might be months away, this tease is expected to offer a sneak peek into Samsung's long-term vision for mobile design.

There’s speculation that this tri-fold device may launch exclusively in China and South Korea initially due to its complex design and high production costs. A global release could follow depending on consumer interest and early market response.

Wearables Get a Refresh

The Galaxy Unpacked 2025 isn’t just about foldables. Samsung is also set to unveil the Galaxy Watch 8, which might mark the return of the much-loved rotating bezel and bring back the ‘Classic’ branding. The Galaxy Watch Ultra could also make an appearance with upgraded specs and new colour options.

As Samsung continues to push the envelope in foldable technology and wearable innovation, today’s event could shape the next wave of smart devices for the year ahead. All eyes are on the launch stage in New York — and for those tuning in from home, there’s plenty to look forward to.