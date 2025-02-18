Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 to Receive Major Design Updates – All the Details

This year, Samsung has bigger plans for its foldable smartphone series, as it is expected to introduce four models. Along with the standard Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, the company reportedly plans to launch an affordable clamshell foldable device and its first tri-fold device. This means we have a lot to look forward to in terms of innovation from Samsung. As the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 approaches, several leaks about the devices have started circulating. According to a new leak, both smartphones are set for a major design refinement that may attract buyers. Here’s what to expect ahead of their July 2025 launch.

Galaxy Z Fold 7: Larger Display and Enhanced Durability

Reports suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 may feature a larger main and external display. Samsung is also expected to refine the hinge mechanism to minimize crease visibility. A Weibo post by tipster Setsuna Digital claims that the device will see multiple internal improvements, including a redesigned hinge, an upgraded display, and improved water resistance. These changes could make the Fold 7 more durable than its predecessor.

Camera and Battery Expectations for Fold 7

According to reports, Samsung may enhance the main camera and the under-display camera. However, the battery capacity and charging speed are likely to remain unchanged this year.

Galaxy Z Flip 7: Smoother Fold and Less Visible Crease

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is also expected to receive a major hinge and display upgrade. As per reports from tipster @PandaFlashPro on X, the new hinge mechanism will make the crease less visible. Samsung might also incorporate ProScaler technology, seen in the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s display, to enhance visual performance. Additionally, the Flip 7 could feature a new flexible glass design for improved durability.

Awaiting Official Confirmation

While these reports hint at exciting upgrades for Samsung’s upcoming foldable devices, it is essential to wait for the official unveiling in July 2025 to confirm these details.