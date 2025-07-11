Smart cleaning just got smarter as Dreame Technology brings massive savings on Robovacuums, Stick Vacuums and Grooming products this Amazon Prime Day

Dreame Technology, a global leader in premium smart home appliances, is bringing exciting deals at the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale. Starting from July 12 - 14, 2025, Indian customers can now get their hands on Dreame’s product range including robotic vacuums, wet and dry vacuum cleaners, and grooming appliances — all at unbeatable pricing. Packed with powerful features, Dreame’s innovations are set to elevate everyday home care at an exceptional value.

As a part of special introductory offer, Dreame is offering its recently launched Dreame F10 Robot Vacuum, featuring the groundbreaking Vormax™ Standard system that delivers optimized suction power of 13,000Pa at a price of INR 19,999. Additionally, Dreame’s flagship model, the X40 Ultra, is also available at one of its lowest-ever prices — alongside other popular products like the L10s Ultra and H12 Dual. This Prime Day is the ideal time to upgrade to intelligent, high-performance home cleaning.

Key offers:

· Robotic Vacuum Cleaners

o Dreame X40 Ultra vacuum cleaner: Was ₹1,29,999, Now ₹84,999

o Dreame L10 Prime vacuum cleaner: Was ₹45,999, Now ₹34,999

o Dreame F10 vacuum cleaner (Introductory Offer): Was ₹21,999, Now ₹19,999

o Dreame L10s Ultra vacuum cleaner: Was ₹74,999, Now ₹39,999

o Dreame F9 PRO vacuum cleaner: Was ₹24,999, Now ₹14,999

o Dreame D9 Max vacuum cleaner: Was ₹29,999, Now ₹15,999

o Dreame D9 MAX Gen 2 vacuum cleaner: Was ₹29,999, Now ₹17,999

o Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 vacuum cleaner: Was ₹39,999, Now ₹23,999

· Stick Vaccum

o Dreame H12 Dual vacuum cleaner: Was ₹36,999, Now ₹33,999

o Dreame H12 CORE vacuum cleaner: Was ₹24,999, Now ₹19,999

o Dreame H11 Core vacuum cleaner: Was ₹21,999, Now ₹16,999

o Dreame U10 vacuum cleaner: Was ₹14,999, Now ₹8,499

o Dreame R20 vacuum cleaner: Was ₹36,999, Now ₹24,999

o Dreame R10 Pro vacuum cleaner: Was ₹25,999, Now ₹15,999

o Dreame J10 vacuum cleaner: Was ₹7,999, Now ₹6,999

o Dreame J20 vacuum cleaner: Was ₹10,999, Now ₹9,999

o Dreame J30 vacuum cleaner: Was ₹13,999, Now ₹12,999

· Personal Care Products

o Dreame Airstyle: Was ₹24,999, Now ₹19,999

o Dreame Gleam Hair Dryer: Was ₹6,999, Now ₹5,999

o Glory Hair Dryer: Was ₹7,999, Now ₹6,999

o Pocket Hair Dryer: Was ₹8,999, Now ₹7,999

Shoppers can avail these attractive offers at Amazon's Dreame store and enjoy an additional bank discount of INR 3000* when purchasing Dreame vacuum cleaner. Additionally, No Cost EMI options are available on select models. Whether you're upgrading your cleaning routine or investing in smarter home appliances, this is the perfect time to bring home Dreame’s premium innovations at exceptional prices.

Manu Sharma, the Managing Director of Dreame India, said “This Amazon Prime Day, we're excited to offer Indian consumers the chance to experience Dreame's premium smart home and grooming products at attractive prices. Our aim is to make intelligent, high-performance technology more accessible to households across the country. From advanced robot vacuums to versatile wet & dry cleaners and personal grooming products, we’re committed to bringing Dreame’s innovative solutions to more homes — helping people simplify their daily routines and enjoy a smarter way of living.”

All Dreame vacuum cleaners come with a 1-year warranty, while the personal grooming products are backed by a 2-year warranty. For any issues related to device setup or services, Dreame has introduced a dedicated after-sales helpline. The helpline operates from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Monday to Saturday, and from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM on Sundays. In addition, Dreame offers comprehensive customer support through pick-up & drop and on-site repair services, which are available in over 165 cities across India

*Conditions apply



