Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman with Wireless Hi-Res Audio Launches in India

Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman launched in India on Monday as the company's latest portable hi-fi audio player. The audio device costs Rs 69,990. The Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman runs on Android and has a 5-inch TFT HD (1280 x 720 pixels) screen. In addition, the Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman is packed with features like Edge-AI (artificial intelligence) and DSEE Ultimate (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) and is housed in an aluminium frame. According to Sony, it also offers support for multiple sound effects and a 10-band equalizer.



Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman: Price and Availability in India



The Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman in India begins at Rs. 69,990. Sony has announced that the player will be sold through Headphone Zone across India.

Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman: Specifications



The newly launched Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman features a DSD remastering engine that resamples PCM audio into an 11.2 MHz Direct Digital Stream, claiming to offer an enhanced sound experience.

Sony says the S-Master HX digital amplifier technology used in the new Walkman is compatible with its native DSD format and reduces distortion and noise. The device supports MP3, WMA, FLAC, AAC, HE-AAC, AIFF, ALAC, APE, DSD and MQA audio codecs. In addition, it comes with a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a MicroSD card slot, and it supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity with support for SBC, LDAC, AptX, AptX HD, and AAC codecs.



The latest Walkman is claimed to offer up to 25 hours of battery backup while listening to FLAC 44.1 kHz audio, up to 23 hours of FLAC 96 kHz Hi-Res audio, and up to 22 hours when streaming audio, according to the listing on headphones Zone.