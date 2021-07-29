Sony sells 10 million PS5 Consoles; Creates History

Now Sony has sold more than 10 million PS5 consoles. That is more than 2 million sales when compared to the7.8 million Sony previously revealedin April. So, the PS5 continues to outpace sales of the PS4, making it the fastest-selling console in Sony's history. The PS5 is selling well, but supply is constrained and it is still very tough to buy a console right away thanks to a global chip shortage. "While PS5 has reached more households faster than any of our previous consoles, we still have a lot of work ahead of us as demand for PS5 continues to outstrip supply," says Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment. "I want gamers to know that while we continue to face unique challenges throughout the world that affect our industry and many others, improving inventory levels remains a top priority for SIE." Today Sony has also shared some milestones around PS5 launch titles.Spider-Man: Miles Moraleshas sold more than 6.5 million copies since its launch in November, withRatchet & Clank: Rift Apartselling more than 1.1 million copies since its launch last month.Returnalhas sold more than 560,000 copies since its April launch.



Sony still continues to share console hardware figures, but Microsoft stopped sharing Xbox sales numbers in the Xbox One era. During the company's earnings call yesterday, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said,"We're all in on games.""The Xbox Series S and X are our fastest selling consoles ever, with more consoles sold life-to-date than any previous generation." A senior analyst at Niko Partners, Daniel Ahmad,sharedestimates on Twitterthat the Xbox Series X / S "total sell in was 6.5m as of June 30, 2021." That's up from previous estimates of 5.7 million for Xbox One, and 5 million for Xbox 360 in the same timeframe.



