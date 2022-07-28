Space Calendar August 2022: Events Happening in Space

August 2: SpaceX will launch South Korea's first space exploration mission, the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO), aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. The launch is scheduled for approximately 7:30 p.m. EDT (2330 GMT).



August 4: A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket will launch a sixth Space Based Infrared System Geosynchronous satellite (SBIRS GEO 6). The satellite will be used for early-warning missile detection and will launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida.

August 9: SpaceX will launch another batch of Starlink satellites aboard a Falcon 9. The launch is scheduled for approximately 7 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT) from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida.

August 11: The full moon of August, known as the Sturgeon Moon, arrives at 9:36 p.m. EDT (0136 August 12 GMT).

August 11-12: The Perseid meteor shower peaks.

August 27: The new moon arrives at 4:17 a.m. EDT (0817 GMT)

