Spotify’s iPhone App Now Lets Users Buy Audiobooks Directly

In a major update for iPhone users, Spotify has rolled out a long-awaited feature: the ability to purchase audiobooks directly within its iOS app. The streaming giant confirmed Monday that Apple has approved the app update, allowing users in the U.S. to see audiobook prices and complete purchases outside the App Store.

This change marks a significant shift in Apple’s tight grip over in-app purchases. Spotify Premium subscribers can also now buy additional audiobook listening hours directly through the app—streamlining access to the platform’s growing audiobook library.

Spotify’s move follows a recent court ruling in the Epic Games vs. Apple case, which restricts Apple from taking fees or controlling how apps direct users to external purchases. Taking swift advantage, Spotify submitted its update last week, and it’s now live.

The company had removed audiobook purchases from its iOS app in 2022, accusing Apple of stifling competition through restrictive App Store policies. Earlier this month, Spotify also began offering subscription purchases outside of the App Store.

Several other apps, including Kindle, Patreon, and Delta’s emulator, have already adapted to the court decision. Meanwhile, Epic Games continues its battle to return Fortnite to the App Store.

“This change lowers the barriers for more users to embrace their first — or tenth — audiobook, while allowing publishers and authors to reach fans and access new audiences seamlessly,” Spotify said in a statement.