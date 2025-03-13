Syneriq Global Opens AI GCC, Aims For $150 Million Revenue

Syneriq Global opened its new AI Products, Solutions and Consulting Services GCC in Hyderabad on Wednesday, enabled by Mergen Global. The new state-of-The-Art 40,000 square foot facility, established with an investment of ₹50 Crores will strengthen Syneriq Global’s position in the Global Digital Sector.

Additionally, the group launched new AI platform, Zyrix, focused on driving Innovation and advancing product engineering.

For more than ten years, Syneriq Global has led Digital Transformation efforts, offering specialized services in Product Engineering, Quality Engineering, and expertise in Salesforce, ServiceNow, Databricks, and Snowflake, committed to helping businesses build solutions that are ready for the future. Kairos Technologies, a Syneriq group company has received AI game changer award from NASSCOM in 2024.

Sri. D. Sridhar Babu, Minister for IT, E&C and I&C, and Legislative Affairs, Govt. of Telangana, formally inaugurated the facility on Wednesday alongside other dignitaries and Syneriq Global’s Leadership Team.

The company demonstrated its latest AI Powered Digital platform and solutions (Zyrix, KiTAP and DQ Gateway) developed by its innovation team in Hyderabad.

Furthermore, to expand its agility, and scalable approach to meet customer expectations worldwide, Syneriq Global will double its workforce to 1500 employees across its facilities globally.

Syneriq Global is a global enterprise with a network of technology companies having operations in the United States of America, Mexico, Canada, South Africa, Hyderabad, and Vishakhapatnam.

After taking a tour of the new facility, Minister Sri. D. Sridhar Babu, in his address highlighted "Sudhakar Pennam’s remarkable legacy in building globally scalable enterprises demonstrates his Vision and Innovation. This kind of success aligns perfectly with our state’s goal to make Hyderabad the AI City, and to foster a thriving Artificial Intelligence Ecosystem and attract visionary leaders who can drive both local and global growth."

Expressing his gratitude to the IT Minister for gracing the occasion Sudhakar Pennam Founder, Syneriq Global said, Telangana's progressive policies are driving AI sector growth at a rapid scale, and we are committed to contributing to its vision to become a global AI city. Our new Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad is a key milestone for our goal to become a $150 Million Group. We will continue to invest in R&D, drive innovation in our full stack of next generation AI Technologies, helping enterprises to harness these emerging technologies, and build a strong talent base in Hyderabad.”

Mahanth Mallikarjuna, CEO of Mergen Global, said Syneriq Global’s new GCC in Hyderabad represents a significant step forward in delivering cutting-edge digital innovation, meeting the evolving needs of the digital sector —today, tomorrow, and beyond. This expansion enables us to drive transformational change and empower businesses to thrive in an increasingly digital world.”

Syneriq Global, founded by Serial Entrepreneur Sudhakar Pennam, known for his entrepreneurial acumen and startup success stories, played a pivotal role during his tenure as a CEO of Cigniti, which was later acquired by Coforge.

Global Industry Growth Trends: The need for high-quality technological solutions has never been greater. According to Markets and Markets, the Global Software Testing Market is projected to grow at a 10% CAGR, reaching $65.7 billion by 2028. Similarly, the Salesforce Automation Market is expected to reach $40 billion by 2027, driven by the demand for streamlined sales processes and operational efficiency. Additionally, the ServiceNow Market is on track to grow at a remarkable 22.5% CAGR, reaching $23.76 billion by 2025. This increasing demand highlights the importance of Integrated, Automated Solutions for Businesses Globally.

By investing in this new Global Capability Centre, the Group is strategically positioned to address these market opportunities, offering market-driven solutions and enabling businesses to navigate the complexities of digital transformation.



