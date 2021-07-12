Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 12 July 2021

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on 12 July 2021. Let's begin...



Amazon services down for multiple users – Downdetector Amazon.com Inc's platforms, including its online store site and Amazon Web Services, were down for multiple users late Sunday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector. It said, about 80% of the issues reported were with its website, while 15% was with its log-in and 5% with its check-out.

Amazon is back after a global online store outage An Amazon spokesperson said, "We're sorry that some customers may be experiencing issues while shopping. We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve the issue." Amazon staff worked during the night to restore the online store services, and as of 0400 GMT, a few domains were recovered.

Forgot your Apple ID password? Your friend or family member can help you! Know-how Apple to make the password recovery process simple, will add a new process that will allow you to enter a code from a friend or relative, which will enable you to unlock your account. The new feature is expected to make its way to Apple's upcoming iOS 15 release and will reportedly be called Account Recovery.

Sony PlayStation 5: Know all about Sony's next-gen gaming console Sony PlayStation 5 was back again today i.e. July 12, 2021. Video game enthusiasts are poised for another chance to get their hands on Sony's next-gen gaming console, and both variants were up for grabs: the Blu-ray-equipped PS5 and the disc-less PS5 Digital Edition. Customers could reserve the consoles.

OnePlus Welcomes Fans to Review OnePlus Buds Pro, OnePlus Nord 2 5G- How to Participate OnePlus offers fans the opportunity to test the OnePlus Buds Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) headphones without prior notice and the OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone. OnePlus' The Lab program is looking for 10 applicants each for the two products who can review and provide feedback. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be unveiled in India and Europe on July 22.

Redmi Note 10T 5G to Launch on July 20: Expected Price, Specifications The Redmi Note 10T 5G launch in India has been teased on Amazon. The Redmi Note 10T 5G India launch date is set for July 20, Xiaomi revealed on Monday. The Redmi Note 10T 5G India launch date is set for July 20, Xiaomi revealed on Monday. The new Redmi Note 10 series smartphone will be placed alongside the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max which were launched in the country in March.

Glitches still mar new I-T portal A month after its launch and two weeks after the finance minister reviewed its functioning, technical glitches continue to mar the functioning of the new income tax portal as certain key utilities like e-proceedings and digital signature certificates are not yet functional, say chartered accountants.