Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 28 May 2021

Twitter Blue paid subscription service costs Rs 177 per month

Twitter is rumoured to launch a paid subscription service with features like Undo Tweets. It will reportedly be called "Twitter Blue". Twitter itself has now confirmed this through its application page in the iOS App Store. Twitter Blue will be priced at ₹ 177 in India and $ 2.29 per month in the US. Twitter Blue has been spotted in the description of its iOS app with features like colour themes and customizable app icons.

New rules to prevent misuse of social media

On Thursday, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said WhatsApp users have nothing to fear about new social media rules that are designed to prevent abuse and misuse of platforms and offer users a robust forum for grievance redressal. "Ordinary users of WhatsApp have nothing to fear about the new Rules. Its entire objective is to find out who started the message that led to the commissioning of specific crimes mentioned in the Rules," Prasad added.

WhatsApp Updates: Playback speeds for voice messages on Android, iOS, Web

WABetaInfo reports that the WhatsApp application has begun to implement the option to play voice messages at variable speeds in its mobile applications. As a result, users can listen to voice messages at three different speeds, including normal speed, 1.5x speed, and 2x speed. To use this feature, all users should download the latest version of the application on their smartphones.

Among Us available for free on the Epic Games Store this week

Among Us is free on the Epic Games Store for a limited time. The multiplayer game costs ₹ 119, but you can get it for free until June 3. The new offer is part of Epic's 'Mega Sale', where a new free game is offered every week until June 17. Before Among Us, NBA 2K21 was available for free on the Epic Games Store.

Battlegrounds Mobile India offers a level 3 backpack like PUBG Mobile

The latest teaser shared on the game's official Facebook page shows a game item that players can find. Displays a backpack that is an essential part of the Battle Royale experience, allowing players to carry various items. The game's release date remains a mystery.

Dell, HP Say Chip Shortages Will Hit PC Supplies This Year

Dell and HP reported quarterly revenue that beat Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as customers continued to shop for personal computers, even as pandemic-led restrictions eased in many parts of the world. However, Dell shares fell 1 percent, while those of HP dropped as much as 6 percent.

iQoo Z3 to Launch in India Soon - Find Details

iQoo Z3 was launched in March in China, and it is now being announced that it will hit the Indian market. iQoo Z3 is a successor to the iQoo Z1 and iQoo Z1x and brings a triple rear camera setup. The phone comes with a 120Hz screen refresh rate and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC. In addition, there is a waterdrop-shaped notch on the front and also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.



