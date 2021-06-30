Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 30 June 2021

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on 30 June 2021. Let's begin...



LinkedIn's New Massive Data Breach Affects 700 Million Users

A massive LinkedIn data breach has been reported that has affected almost everyone on it. The data of 700 million account holders in the Microsoft-owned professional networking service was allegedly extracted by a hacker (email addresses, full names, phone numbers, physical addresses) and offered for sale.

Indian Users to get New Google Messages features exclusively



Google Messages will also help you keep your inbox free by automatically deleting OTPs. Users will now have the option to delete one-time passwords 24 hours after they are received automatically. In addition, Google seeks to make it easier to view different messages and keep your inbox clutter-free.



Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) Debuts in India: Find Price and Features



Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) debuts in India; the new smart display and speaker is Amazon's most expensive and advanced yet powered by the Alexa voice assistant with a combination of voice, audio, and screen-based smart features. The Rs. 24,999 Echo Show 10 has unique motion features, allowing the display to follow your gaze automatically.



Instagram to soon allow users to share links in stories



The company is starting a new trial that could give more people the option to add links to their Instagram stories. However, links will not work with the "swipe up" option but will appear as a link tag in the story. Therefore, you will need to tap on this link to follow the link instead of "swipe up".



Amazon Pay Later surpasses 2M customers



Amazon Pay on Tuesday announced that it had reached two million customer users that have signed up under Amazon Pay Later. Launched amid the pandemic last year to enable purchases of essentials and high-value items, allowing customers to buy now pay next month or in instalments (EMIs).



Microsoft Windows 11 Preview: Know How to Download it on Your PC



Microsoft Windows 11 Preview: Microsoft has yet to announce the exact release date for Windows 11, except to say it will be in the fall (October, November). However, a new leaked poster says it could be as soon as October 20, 2021. Be that as it may, you can still download the latest version of Windows 11 on your PC right away and give it a try as long as you have the right hardware.



Zoom acquires AI company Kites that develops real-time translation



Zoom has announced that it is acquiring a company known as Kites (short for Karlsruhe Information Technology Solutions) to "make collaboration frictionless." Zoom claims the acquisition is a move to help you make it easier to communicate with people who speak various languages and who are looking to add translation capabilities to your video conferencing app.