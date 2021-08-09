Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 9 August 2021

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on 9 August 2021. Let's begin...



Google to allow transferring SMS OTPs from your mobile to PC

Google is working on WebOTP API, a feature to enable transferring SMS OTPs from phones to PC with Chrome 93 update. This will allow websites to programmatically obtain the OTP from an SMS message and automatically fill the form for users with just one tap without switching apps.

WhatsApp update: Emoji update released! Check out

As per a report from the well-known website WABetaInfo, the Facebook-owned messaging service is now adding support for the latest emojis. This will allow Android users to even see the latest emoji sent by their friends via WhatsApp for Apple iOS.

Leaked! Google Pixel 5a mobile release date, specifications and price

Google Pixel mobile phones have traditionally been very expensive and that trend has continued since the launch of the first Google Pixel, with the exception of the Pixel 3a and Pixel 4a. This is everything you need to know about the Google Pixel 5a mobile phone leak online, from the release date to the expected specifications and price.

How to download Covid Vaccination Certificate on WhatsApp – In Pictures

Downloading a covid vaccination certificate on WhatsApp is very easy, this may take less than a minute. Check out and download your certificate now!

WhatsApp users money and identity under attack; How to stay safe

A report from Kaspersky says that WhatsApp users are being targeted by scammers with phishing attacks and through other fraudulent methods that can lead to the loss of money or identity (ID). Find out how to stay safe while using WhatsApp.

Google Duo new design replaces old buttons with "New call" button

Internet search giant Google's dedicated video calling app, Google Duo, was being redesigned and now the new design has been widely implemented. The new design of the application eliminates the live preview and brings a more conventional home screen. The new design includes a "New Call" button in place of the old buttons.

Vivo Y53s with 64MP rear camera in India for Rs 19,490

Smartphone brand Vivo on Monday announced the launch of Y53s with 64MP rear camera and a 5,000mAh battery for Rs 19,490 in India. Available in two colours -- Deep Sea Blue and Fantastic Rainbow -- the device can be purchased across online platforms and partner retail stores from August 9.





