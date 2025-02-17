Vivo T4x 5G Launching Soon: Flipkart Sale, Expected Features, and More

Vivo has confirmed the launch of its next-gen T-series smartphone, the Vivo T4x 5G, in India in the coming days. The company has officially started teasing the launch and has confirmed its sale availability on the popular e-commerce platform Flipkart. As the launch draws closer, several leaks surrounding the smartphone have emerged, offering a sneak peek into what Vivo may unveil with its new mid-range model. If you have been waiting for a feature-packed smartphone at an affordable price, here’s what the upcoming Vivo T4x 5G has in store for users.

Vivo T4x 5G Launch

Vivo has been teasing the launch of its upcoming T4x 5G smartphone, which is expected to debut in March. However, the official launch date is yet to be announced. The smartphone will reportedly feature a large battery in the sub-Rs. 15,000 price segment, touted as the “largest battery in the segment.” Last year, the Vivo T3x 5G was backed by a 6000mAh battery, so the new generation may offer an even larger capacity. A footnote on Flipkart’s microsite for the Vivo T4x 5G suggests the smartphone may feature a 6500mAh battery, though this has not been officially confirmed.

In addition to a larger battery, the smartphone is expected to offer intriguing AI features that may attract buyers. The Vivo T4x 5G will be available on Flipkart, Vivo’s official website, and other retail stores.

Vivo T4x 5G: Specifications and Features

The Vivo T4x 5G is expected to receive a significant performance boost with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, which has reportedly scored 728,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmark. The smartphone is also rumoured to feature dynamic lighting near the camera module, similar to the Vivo Y58. It will be launched in two colour variants – Pronto Purple and Marine Blue. To confirm these specifications, we will have to wait until the official launch to see what Vivo has planned for budget-conscious buyers.



