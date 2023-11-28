WhatsApp rolling out view once photos, videos option for desktop apps

New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out the ability to send view once photos and videos from desktop apps, a feature which was initially removed one year ago.

The company removed the feature from WhatsApp Web and Desktop for added privacy, reports WABetaInfo.

In the past few weeks, the company, however, decided to bring back the feature.

According to the report, the button to set the image as a view once message is available within the caption bar in the drawing editor on WhatsApp for Windows.

The report noted that the feature is not only limited to WhatsApp for Windows but also available for users to use from macOS and linked devices.

“Recently, the ability to send view once photos and videos have also been released on WhatsApp Web, expanding the feature’s availability across various platforms,” the report said.

The ability to send view once messages from desktop apps will let users send photos and videos that can be viewed only once, preventing them from being stored in the device’s memory and offering a better level of privacy.

The feature is available to some users who install the latest updates of WhatsApp for Windows, WhatsApp for macOS, and WhatsApp Web, and it’s rolling out to more users over the coming weeks, the report mentioned.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will display profile information within users’ conversations under the contact name on Android. Specifically, the profile info will be visible when the contact is offline, alternating with the last seen if it’s available.