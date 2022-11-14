WhatsApp to mute groups with more than 256 members

WhatsApp is working on several exciting features. The messaging app was recently spotted testing a new feature that would mute groups with more than 256 members. WhatsApp has rolled out the feature for beta testers on the current version of WhatsApp beta. However, this means that the feature has yet to be released for all users. In addition, WhatsApp recently made the Communities feature official. The feature extends groups and allows you to add more people.



Wabetainfo, which tracks all activities related to WhatsApp, spotted the feature in the beta version of the messaging app. "The ability to automatically mute large group chats to help reduce notifications has been released to some beta testers, and it is rolling out to more users over the coming days," the report says.

WhatsApp recently launched the ability to add 1024 people to a group. While this can be convenient for many, it can also be chaotic for some. So if you are part of a group with more than 256 members, the group will be automatically muted. However, if you want to avoid mute notifications, you always have the option to unmute the group.

The report said, "WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.24.15 is marked as a compatible update but some lucky beta testers may also receive this feature after installing one of these updates: 2.22.24.9, 2.22.24.10, 2.22.24.11, and 2.22.24.14."

In particular, a user can add up to 50 groups in addition to the ad group. Up to 5,000 members can be added to the ad group. The groups are open for any member of the community to join.