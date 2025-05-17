Xbox Lets You Pin Favourite Games and Personalize Your Homescreen

Microsoft is giving Xbox users more control over their gaming experience with a new homescreen update that introduces customisation features long requested by fans. Rolling out this week to Xbox Insiders, the update will allow players to pin their favourite games and apps, hide system applications, and tailor the layout of their Home UI.

One of the most notable additions is the ability to pin up to three recently played games or apps directly to the homescreen. These selections will stay prominently displayed, even as other apps are launched, offering quick access to your top titles. Eden Marie, principal software engineering lead for Xbox experiences, emphasized that the update aims to reflect the personal preferences of each player.

In addition to pinning favourites, users will be able to hide system apps from view, keeping the interface clean and focused on what matters most—games. Another customisation option includes adjusting the number of visible tiles in the recently played section, helping players reduce visual clutter. Microsoft noted that these settings are still being refined and will be gradually made available to Xbox Insiders.

This push for personalisation comes directly from community feedback. “We’ve heard from many of you that Home should feel more like your space,” said Marie. “This update is a direct response to that feedback.”

The latest changes follow a larger Xbox UI overhaul launched in 2023, which introduced better background visibility and streamlined access to key features like the Microsoft Store and system settings. This new update further reinforces Microsoft’s commitment to user-centric design in the Xbox ecosystem.