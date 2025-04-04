Xiaomi 15 Launched in India: Price, Offers, Features and More

The wait is over—Xiaomi has officially launched the Xiaomi 15 in India.Initially unveiled alongside the Xiaomi 15 Ultra in March, the standard Xiaomi 15is now available for direct purchase. Customers can buy the device throughXiaomi’s official website, Amazon, and other authorized retailers.

Xiaomi 15: Price andOffers in India

The Xiaomi 15 comes with a starting price of₹64,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. Thesmartphone is available in Black, Green, and White colour options,giving buyers a range of stylish choices.For those looking to save, Xiaomi has partnered withICICI Bank to offer an instant ₹5,000 discount on purchases madeusing ICICI Bank credit cards. The same discount is also available fortransactions completed using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards when purchasingfrom Amazon India.

Xiaomi 15: KeySpecifications and Features

The Xiaomi 15 is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, which ensures top-tier performance for gaming, multitasking,and everyday use. The device boasts a 6.36-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate,HDR10+,and DolbyVision, delivering an immersive viewing experience.

On the camera front, Xiaomi has integrated a triple 50MPLeica-powered setup, featuring:

A 50MP primary sensor (f/1.62 aperture) forstunning detail and low-light performance.

A 50MP ultra-wide sensor for expansive shots.

A 50MP telephoto lens with 2.6x optical zoom for high-quality close-ups.

For selfies and video calls, the device sports a 32MP front camera.

The Xiaomi 15 has modern connectivityfeatures, including Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and dual SIM support.It also has an IP68 rating, making it resistant to water and dust.Battery life won’t be an issue with its 5,240 mAhbattery,which supports 90W wired and 50W wireless charging, ensuring fastrecharges. Running on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0, Xiaomiguarantees four major OS updates and six years of securitypatches, making this a long-term investment for smartphoneusers.



