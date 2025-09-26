Xiaomi 17 Series Unveiled: Pro and Pro Max Bring Rear Displays, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Xiaomi has officially lifted the curtain on its newest flagship lineup — the Xiaomi 17 series — comprising the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. With this launch, the Chinese smartphone giant is taking a direct swing at Apple’s iPhone 17 family, but it isn’t just the name that makes the comparison fitting. These devices arrive packed with powerful hardware and unique design features that set them apart in the fiercely competitive premium smartphone market.

The standout feature of the Xiaomi 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max is the addition of a secondary rear display, dubbed the ‘Dynamic Back Display.’ Unlike conventional smartphone designs, Xiaomi has extended the display to cover the entire camera module, giving the device a futuristic look while also enhancing functionality. This feature first appeared in Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Ultra back in 2021, but the new implementation is significantly larger and more advanced.

On the 17 Pro, the rear screen measures 2.7 inches with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 3,500 nits. The 17 Pro Max pushes it a bit further with a 2.9-inch panel. These screens aren’t just for show — they allow users to manage notifications, control music, handle calls, run timers, and even use the main camera for selfies. The ability to record 8K selfie videos using the primary sensor is likely to make it a favourite among vloggers and creators.

Adding to the uniqueness, Xiaomi has also introduced a special case for the Pro models that integrates gaming controls. This accessory transforms the device into a handheld console, drawing nostalgic comparisons to the Game Boy.

Under the hood, all three models are powered by Qualcomm’s brand-new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, making the Xiaomi 17 series among the first smartphones in the world to adopt this cutting-edge chipset. Display technology is also a highlight. The Xiaomi 17 and 17 Pro sport 6.3-inch AMOLED LTPO panels with adaptive 1–120Hz refresh rates and peak brightness of 3,500 nits. The larger 17 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch panel with the same display specifications.

Photography remains central to Xiaomi’s strategy. The base Xiaomi 17 offers a Leica-branded 50-megapixel triple-camera system, including a primary sensor, ultrawide lens, and floating telephoto unit. Meanwhile, the Pro models feature the same primary and ultrawide cameras but introduce a 5x telephoto lens for enhanced zoom capabilities.

Battery performance varies across the series. The Xiaomi 17 carries a hefty 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. The Pro trims capacity slightly with 6,300mAh, while the Pro Max goes big with a massive 7,500mAh unit. Despite the size differences, all three devices support the same fast-changing speeds.

For now, Xiaomi has launched the 17 series exclusively in China. A global rollout is anticipated in early 2026, though the company has not confirmed India launch dates yet. Pricing in China starts at 4,499 Yuan (approx. ₹56,000) for the base Xiaomi 17. The 17 Pro begins at 4,999 Yuan (approx. ₹62,000), while the premium 17 Pro Max starts at 5,999 Yuan (approx. ₹74,500).

With its bold design, powerful internals, and game-changing rear display, the Xiaomi 17 series position itself as a serious rival to Apple’s iPhone 17 lineup and a compelling contender in the global premium smartphone space.