Xiaomi Brings Cinematic Experience Home with a New QLED TV Range

Xiaomi India, a global leader in technology and innovation, has unveiled its latest QLED TV series, designed to seamlessly blend technology with real-life entertainment needs. Whether it's creating a home theater experience or providing smarter control for everyday use, the new X Pro Series offers a versatile solution for modern lifestyles.

Commenting on the launch, Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India, said, 'At Xiaomi, we are not merely responding to market trends; we are looking to shape the future of home entertainment. Audiences are wanting to foster shared moments with family and yearning for experiences that bring the magic of cinema into their homes. The Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series exemplifies this vision by merging cutting-edge technology with a deep understanding of evolving consumer needs. By offering Dolby Vision Filmmaker Mode for uncompromised storytelling, Xiaomi Sound for unparalleled audio clarity, and intelligent content curation tailored to individual preferences, we are redefining the essence of home entertainment. Our broader ambition is to build an integrated ecosystem where smart devices converge to create a more connected, intuitive, and immersive future for our users.'

Bringing the Magic of Cinema Home

From reliving classic films to discovering new releases, the Xiaomi X Pro QLED TV Series transforms the home into a personal cinema. Whether enjoying a solo movie night, gathering with family, or indulging in an immersive documentary, the rich, lifelike colors and ultra-smooth motion transport viewers right into the heart of the story. Filmmaker Mode preserves the director’s artistic vision, ensuring every scene appears exactly as the director intended with the original frame rate, correct sharpness levels and the right aspect ratio. Dolby Vision enhances every frame with striking contrasts and vibrant detail, while recreating the authentic grandeur of the big screen in the comfort of home.

Immersive Sound for Every Occasion

A true cinematic experience isn’t only about visuals—it’s about sound that moves with the story. With Xiaomi Sound integration, every whisper, explosion, and melody is delivered with remarkable clarity, offering audio immersion that feels almost tangible. Whether reliving the energy of a live concert, feeling the suspense of a thriller, or sinking into the soothing tones of a podcast, the X Pro Series brings every sound to life. The 34W box speakers, enhanced with DTS:X and DTS Virtual:X, create an enveloping soundstage that adapts to what’s playing. Dolby Audio ensures clear dialogue, deep bass, and rich surround sound, making it ideal for those who appreciate true-to-life cinematic audio.

Smarter, Seamless, and Personalized

The X Pro Series offers more than just content playback; it curates a personalized entertainment experience. With PatchWall and Xiaomi TV+, users gain access to a vast collection of free live TV channels along with tailored recommendations. For families, Kids Mode ensures a safe viewing environment by providing parental controls and age-appropriate content suggestions. Smart home integration is seamless, with voice control powered by Google Assistant, making it easy to adjust settings, manage IoT devices, or browse content effortlessly. Additionally, streaming is made smooth and convenient thanks to built-in support for Google Cast, Miracast, and AirPlay 2, allowing direct playback from various devices, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

Designed for a Cinematic Experience

Blending style with function, the X Pro Series features a sleek, bezel-less design that enhances any living space. The TV integrates effortlessly into home setups with 32GB of internal storage and multiple connectivity options, including 3 HDMI ports (one with eARC), 2 USB ports, Ethernet, AV, and Bluetooth. Whether placed in a cozy bedroom or a grand living room, it delivers an immersive entertainment experience tailored to every user’s lifestyle.

New Xiaomi Future-Ready TV Remote

Navigating entertainment has never been easier. Xiaomi’s latest TV remote provides direct access to popular streaming platforms and intuitive controls for a seamless experience. While the four dedicated DVB-T2 buttons are currently non-functional in India due to the absence of a DVB-T2 signal, they are included to align with future implementations. Quick-access buttons for Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and more allow instant content access, while Google Assistant integration enables effortless voice control. The much-anticipated mute button, along with dedicated PatchWall and Google TV home keys, ensures a smarter and more intuitive viewing experience.

Pricing & Availability

The Xiaomi X Pro QLED TV series will be available starting 16th April 2025.

Screen Size (in inches) Pricing Bank Offers Offer Price 43” INR 31,999 Up to INR 2,000 on HDFC Credit and Debit Cards EMI INR 29,999 55” INR 44,999 Up to INR 2,000 on HDFC Credit and Debit Cards EMI INR 42,999

65” INR 64,999 Up to INR 3,000 on HDFC Credit and Debit Cards EMI INR 61,999

Early buyers can avail of bank discounts of up to INR 3,000 with a 0% downpayment and 12 months of no-cost EMI. Customers can purchase these models atmi.com, Flipkart, and leading retail stores. Xiaomi after-sales support for the X Pro QLED TV Series will be available across all pin codes in India.



