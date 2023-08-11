Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 3 to launch on this date; All details

Xiaomi, the renowned Chinese smartphone maker, has made an announcement on X regarding the official launch date of the Mi Mix Fold 3 foldable smartphone. This highly anticipated device is set to follow in the footsteps of its predecessor. Apart from this innovative foldable smartphone, the company could introduce the Xiaomi Pad 6 Max tablet and the Redmi K60 Ultra smartphone during the same event.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has taken to Twitter to tease the highly anticipated upcoming smartphone, revealing official images confirming its design. The device features a Leica-branded quad camera setup at its rear and shows off elegantly curved corners. This innovative smartphone is set to make waves in the competitive field of foldable phones, going head-to-head with rivals like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Pixel Fold.

The CEO of Xiaomi has officially announced that the launch event of the Mi Mix Fold 3 smartphone will take place in China. Jun has announced that the next foldable smartphone will be launched in the company's domestic market on August 14.

Additionally, the company has unveiled official renders of the upcoming phone on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. These renderings provide a full view of the Mi Mix Fold 3, showing the device in its folded and unfolded modes from all angles. The Weibo post showcases the smartphone in a sleek design and features two colour options: black and cream variants. So far, the company has not revealed any significant smartphone specifications.

According to a report by GizmoChina, the Mi Mix Fold 3 is anticipated to incorporate the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and include a periscope telephoto lens. Furthermore, the foldable smartphone is rumoured to house a 4800mAh battery, expected to support 67W fast charging.