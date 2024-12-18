YouTube Partners with Creative Artists Agency to Detect Celebrity Avatars with AI

YouTube is taking a step forward to protect creators from misuse of their image with the help of AI. The platform is partnering with the Creative Artists Agency (CAA) to roll out tools that allow creators and celebrities to detect AI-generated content that uses their image, face, or voice. This partnership aims to give people more control over how their digital image is used, especially as artificial intelligence becomes more sophisticated and widespread.

Early next year, YouTube will test these tools with celebrities and athletes. The idea is to allow them to find videos on the platform that mimic their face, voice, or other aspects of their identity using AI and make it easier to request that such content be removed. Once this initial phase is complete, YouTube plans to expand the program to include the platform’s top creators, creative professionals, and other influential figures. This move is expected to protect YouTube’s most prominent users, who often have to deal with issues like impersonation and misuse of their likeness.

In September, YouTube had already announced plans to develop tools to help manage AI-generated representations of creators, including their voices. Now, the company is building on that commitment by giving celebrities the ability to deal with these issues on a larger scale. This is especially relevant since AI tools can now create hyper-realistic versions of someone’s face, voice, or body, which can then be used in ways the original person never agreed to.

A major player in this effort is the CAA. The agency represents many of the world’s biggest stars and has already been preparing for these kinds of situations. Last year, the CAA introduced a system called CAAVault. The tool scans and stores detailed digital records of its clients’ images, including their faces, bodies, and voices. By combining this technology with tools across YouTube’s platform, the partnership aims to make it easier for creators and celebrities to track and control how their digital identity is used online.