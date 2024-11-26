2,000 quintals of cotton burnt to ashes!

Athmakur (M) (Yadadri-Bhongir): A fire accident in a cotton company led to the destruction of approximately 2,000 quintals of cotton on Monday in Atmakur (M) mandal headquarters. The incident occurred at the Sri Siddeshwara Cotton Mill, where the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) centre was inaugurated on November 4.

So far, the CCI centre had procured nearly 30,000 quintals of cotton. However, on Monday morning, an unusually large number of vehicles arrived to deliver cotton, creating a queue extending from the cotton company to the Raigiri-Mothkur road.

Weighing operations began in the morning, but shortly after, sparks from an electrical short circuit in a storage shed ignited the cotton.

The fire spread rapidly, and soon the entire area was engulfed in flames and smoke. Workers at the mill activated the safety fire system and attempted to control the fire. Upon being alerted, a fire engine from Motkur arrived and extinguished the flames completely. In the incident, around 2,000 quintals of cotton brought by 70 farmers were destroyed. Upon receiving the information, Tahsildar V Ravikumar and SI S Krishnaiah visited the accident site for inspection.