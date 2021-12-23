2021 NEWS REWIND

January





Jan 7: Telangana HC gets first woman Chief Justice

Justice Hima Kohli was sworn in as the first woman Chief Justice of the High Court for Telangana at Raj Bhavan. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administers the oath of office to Justice Hima Kohli.

Jan 8: Telangana Women's Commission members assume office

Telangana State Women's Commission's newly-appointed chairperson V Sunitha Laxma Reddy and six other members assume office on January 8.

Jan 27: Telangana inaugurates Batasingaram Logistics park

February





Feb 7: Covaxin rolled out in Telangana

Telangana Health department rolls out Covaxin. Till February 6, only Covishield was administered across the State.

Feb 7: SCR's first Kisan rail chugs off from Telangana

The South Central Railway (SCR) started its first Kisan rail from Telangana. It was loaded with 230 tonnes of dry turmeric in 10 parcel vans and was transported to Barasat station in West Bengal.

Feb 17: Lawyer couple hacked to death in broad daylight

A lawyer couple from Telangana was killed by two unidentified men on a road in broad daylight. Video on social media showed the victim lying in a pool of blood on the road, taking the name of a TRS leader as the person who attacked him and his wife

MARCH





March 07: Violence in Bhainsa leaves 12 injured

Tension prevails in the town of Bhainsa following a violent clash between two groups. Police takes at least 50 into custody.

March 08: Governor conferred with Global Women of Excellence 2021 Award

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan was conferred with the Top-20 Global Women of Excellence-2021 award through virtual mode from Illinois in the United States of America.

March 20: PV Narasimha Rao's daughter defeats BJP rival in MLC polls

Former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao's daughter S Vani Devi won the election to Telangana Legislative Council. She defeats her nearest BJP rival and sitting MLC N Ramachander Rao.

March 29: Telangana raises age of retirement

The retirement age of State government employees in Telangana has been enhanced to 61.

April





April 07: Last two TDP MLAs defect to TRS

The only two remaining Telugu Desam Party legislators, Mecha Nageshwara Rao and Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, join TRS.

April 18: KCR tests positive for COVID-19.

April 25: COVID cases cross 4 lakh in Telangana

April 30: Health Minister Eatala Rajender removed over land grab allegations

A day after allegations of land grab surfaced, Health Minister Eatala Rajender was stripped of his portfolio. The portfolio was transferred to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

May





May 3: TRS sweeps local body polls in Telangana

The TRS wins 181 of the 248 divisions and wards in two municipal corporations and five municipalities.

May 10: 10-day lockdown in Telangana from May 12

The State Cabinet resolves to impose a 20-hour lockdown for 10 days.

May 18: Telangana floats global e-tender for vaccines

Telangana government floats a global e-tender for procurement of 10 million doses of vaccine for Covid-19 within a period of six months.

June





June 06: Paddy procurement crosses target

Paddy procurement during 2020-21 rabi (yasangi) marketing season surpasses the target of 80 lakh tonnes and reaches 82 lakh tonnes.

June 14: Eatala joins BJP, slams KCR

Immediately after joining the saffron brigade, former Health Minister Eatala Rajender launches a scathing attack against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao stating the CM wants to rule the State like a "Monarch".

June 23: HC orders judicial inquiry into woman's 'custodial death'

June 25: Revanth new chief of Telangana Congress

The AICC finally announces Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy as chief of Telangana Congress. Revanth replaced Nalgonda Member of Parliament N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

July





July 4: AP, Telangana escalate row over Krishna water

Two States write letters to Centre; Telangana files contempt plea in NGT

July 8: YS Sharmila launches YSR Telangana Party

On her father YS Rajasekhar Reddy's birthday, Y S Sharmila announces the launch of YSRTP.

July 16: Telangana raises Rs 2,729 cr through land auction in Hyderabad

July 25: 800-year-old Ramappa Temple in Telangana gets the UNESCO World Heritage Site tag. UNESCO confers the World Heritage inscription to the historic Rudreswara Temple, also known as the Ramappa Temple, at Palampet in Mulugu district of Telangana

August





Aug 08: CJI offers to send Andhra-Telangana Krishna water dispute for mediation

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana offers to send a water dispute case filed by Andhra Pradesh against Telangana for mediation while saying that the people of the two southern States are "brothers" and should not even "dream" of doing harm to each other.

Aug 16: Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao announces special quota for Dalits

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announces special reservations for Dalits. The special reservation was in addition to the 15% quota the scheduled castes are already getting in education and employment.

SEPTEMBER





Sept 15: Man accused in 6-year-old's rape and murder found dead on rail tracks

The Telangana Police confirms that the man, who was accused of rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Hyderabad, was found dead on railway tracks.

Sept 15: Telangana completes 2 crore Covid-19 vaccinations

Telangana achieves a milestone in its fight against Covid-19 by completing administration of two crore Covid doses. The vaccination included individuals in the State who have received at least one dose. Overall, roughly 2.87 crore individuals in Telangana are above 18 years of age and are eligible to receive the vaccine. So far, two crore individuals of these have received at least one dose.

OCTOBER





Oct 11: Justice Satish Chandra Sharma sworn in as chief justice of Telangana High Court

Justice Satish Chandra Sharma was sworn in as the new chief justice of Telangana High Court. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administers the oath of office to Justice Sharma at Raj Bhavan.

Oct 29: NGT stays Telangana govt's Rs 32,000 crore lift irrigation work

In a setback to the Telangana government, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders a stay on the construction of the prestigious Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) being built on Krishna river on the grounds that it has no environmental clearance.

NOVEMBER





Nov 2: Eatala Rajender beats TRS, wins Huzurabad

In the hotly contested Huzurabad bypoll, BJP's Eatala Rajender, former aide of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, secures 1,06,780 votes, defeating Telangana Rashtra Samiti's (TRS) Gellu Srinivas Yadav, who got 82,712 votes and Congress' Balmoor Venkat Narsing Rao, who got 3,012 votes.

Nov 18: KCR protests against Modi government over paddy procurement issue

The protest comes in the backdrop of the continuing war of words between the ruling TRS and BJP over paddy procurement in Telangana.

DECEMBER





Dec 18: Telangana records 12 new cases of Omicron variant

Dec 20: Telangana trembles as temperature in multiple districts dips to single digit

Many places in Telangana record a minimum temperature in single digits. The night temperature were 2-4 degrees lower than normal in many parts of the State.