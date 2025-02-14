3 check posts to monitor chicken transport at State borders

Kothagudem: In the wake of the highly pathogenic avian influenza cases being reported in other States and to prevent its spread as a precautionary measure, check posts have been set up under the auspices of the Animal Husbandry Department at Aswaraopet, Allipalli in Dhammapeta mandal and Tegada in Cherla mandal. “The move is undertaken to prevent the import of chickens from Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh states to our district,” said District Collector Jitesh V Patil on Thursday.

He said that inspections are being carried out at the inter-state check post and vehicles carrying chickens and eggs are being sent back immediately.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that RRT (Rapid Response Team) teams have been formed to continuously monitor all the poultry farms in the district.

He said that these teams will consist of a doctor, a parapet, and a helper who will continuously monitor the poultry farms in each village.

“Appropriate instructions have already been given to all the poultry farm managers in the district on the precautions to be taken to prevent the virus,” said the Collector.