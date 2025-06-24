Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
3 more Telangana victims return home from Malaysian jails
Hyderabad: Three more of the six victims who were reportedly unfairly imprisoned in Malaysian jails have returned home safely, with the support of BRS...
Hyderabad: Three more of the six victims who were reportedly unfairly imprisoned in Malaysian jails have returned home safely, with the support of BRS working president K T Rama Rao, on Monday.
Rachakonda Naresh and Gunda Srinivas, residents of Lingapur in Kadem mandal of Nizamabad district, and Yamunuri Ravinder of Munyal village in Dasturabad, were released from Malaysian jails following the initiative of BRS Working President Rama Rao. This achievement follows the return of three other victims last month, and both instances are attributed to the concerted efforts of Rama Rao and Khanapur constituency in-charge Bhukya Johnson Nayak. Johnson Nayak personally travelled to Malaysia, maintaining constant coordination with Malaysian officials and the embassies of both countries. He bore the expenses and air travel charges required for their release. Speaking upon their release from prison, the victims expressed their gratitude, stating with emotion:
“We express our heartfelt gratitude to Hon KTR garu, who recognised our plight and gave us hope when we thought our lives in Malaysian jails were coming to an end, and to Johnson Naik garu, who came all the way to Malaysia, appointed lawyers, and worked for our liberation. We will be indebted to them for the rest of our lives.”