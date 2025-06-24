3 more Telangana victims return home from Malaysian jails

Hyderabad: Three more of the six victims who were reportedly unfairly imprisoned in Malaysian jails have returned home safely, with the support of BRS working president K T Rama Rao, on Monday.

Rachakonda Naresh and Gunda Srinivas, residents of Lingapur in Kadem mandal of Nizamabad district, and Yamunuri Ravinder of Munyal village in Dasturabad, were released from Malaysian jails following the initiative of BRS Working President Rama Rao. This achievement follows the return of three other victims last month, and both instances are attributed to the concerted efforts of Rama Rao and Khanapur constituency in-charge Bhukya Johnson Nayak. Johnson Nayak personally travelled to Malaysia, maintaining constant coordination with Malaysian officials and the embassies of both countries. He bore the expenses and air travel charges required for their release. Speaking upon their release from prison, the victims expressed their gratitude, stating with emotion:

“We express our heartfelt gratitude to Hon KTR garu, who recognised our plight and gave us hope when we thought our lives in Malaysian jails were coming to an end, and to Johnson Naik garu, who came all the way to Malaysia, appointed lawyers, and worked for our liberation. We will be indebted to them for the rest of our lives.”