404 nominations filed in Kamareddy

Kamareddy: As many as 404 nominations have been filed for the municipal elections in Kamareddy district till Friday, the last day of nominations filing. On the first day of nominations, only one nomination was filed and on the second day, 88 nominations were filed. A total of 404 nominations were filed till 4 pm on Friday (January 10). 77 nominations were filed in Banswada municipality on the third day and a total of 136 nominations have been filed before the deadline.



Congress candidate Kailas Neelima has filed nomination. She is the spouse of Kailas Srinivas Rao, former Municipal Chairman and District Congress president. Piperi Sushma, the latest former chairperson of Kamareddy municipality and Neetu Venugopal Rao, daughter of TRS State leader Venugopal Rao also filed nominations for the chairperson post.

A total of 110 nominations have been filed for Yellareddy municipality in three days. 13 BJP candidates, 43 Congress, 40 TRS and 14 independent candidates had filed nominations.