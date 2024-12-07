  • Menu
62nd Home Guard Raising Day Celebrated Grandly at Nagarkurnool District Headquarters

Nagar kurnool: The 62nd Home Guard Raising Day was celebrated with grandeur at the Police Parade Ground in Nagarkurnool district headquarters....

Nagar kurnool: The 62nd Home Guard Raising Day was celebrated with grandeur at the Police Parade Ground in Nagarkurnool district headquarters. District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath attended the event as the chief guest and received a ceremonial salute from the Home Guards.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath lauded the dedication and good conduct of the Home Guards in the district, emphasizing that there have been no complaints against them to date. He praised their commitment and assured them that any issues or grievances they face will be resolved promptly.

As part of the celebrations, the SP cut a ceremonial cake and accepted grievances from the Home Guards, promising to address them effectively.

The event was attended by RI Jagan, Nagarkurnool CI Kanakayya, RSIs Prashanth Kalyan and Shivaji, Home Guards’ Association President Jammulu, Vice President Rajamallu, and around 150 Home Guards.

