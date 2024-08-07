  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

A farmer who tried suicide due to a land dispute died from poison

A farmer who tried suicide due to a land dispute died from poison
x
Highlights

A farmer, Aleti Venkat Reddy (46) attempted suicide by drinking pesticide on his agricultural land in Janpahad village of Khammam rural mandal in Palair constituency of the district, died to the poisoning.

Khammam: A farmer, Aleti Venkat Reddy (46) attempted suicide by drinking pesticide on his agricultural land in Janpahad village of Khammam rural mandal in Palair constituency of the district, died to the poisoning.

He died while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Khammam in the early hours of Wednesday. It should be noted that before attempted suicide on Sunday, the farmer posted a selfie video in which he claimed that Jatoth Veeranna, a farmer naxal, was attempting to infringe on his agricultural land.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X