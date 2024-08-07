Live
A farmer who tried suicide due to a land dispute died from poison
Khammam: A farmer, Aleti Venkat Reddy (46) attempted suicide by drinking pesticide on his agricultural land in Janpahad village of Khammam rural mandal in Palair constituency of the district, died to the poisoning.
He died while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Khammam in the early hours of Wednesday. It should be noted that before attempted suicide on Sunday, the farmer posted a selfie video in which he claimed that Jatoth Veeranna, a farmer naxal, was attempting to infringe on his agricultural land.
