Aij Akhilapaksha Committee Demands Immediate Relocation of Gurukula School

Gadwal: The Aija Akhilapaksha Committee today reignited efforts to bring back the Gurukula educational institution to Aija Mandal headquarters. Several years ago, a Gurukula School was sanctioned for Aija and initially functioned out of the Government High School building. However, due to a lack of basic facilities, the school was shifted to a private building near Erravalli Crossroads. Students have since been facing hardships, struggling with inadequate infrastructure.

Recognizing the plight of students and responding to persistent appeals from parents, the Akhilapaksha Committee took up the matter with district authorities. They reminded that proposals were previously submitted to provide a more suitable, larger building for the Gurukula School within Aija itself.

In recent weeks, significant progress has been made. Talks were held with the owner of the SVM building, and public representatives also joined the cause. Congress MP Mallu Ravi, Aija Congress in-charge Sampath Kumar, MLA Vijayudu, and MLC Challa Venkata Rami Reddy actively pushed the demand forward, emphasizing the need to shift the school back to Aija.

Speaking to the media, the Akhilapaksha Committee stressed that swift action is necessary to ensure the school is relocated before the new academic year begins. They urged the concerned officials to honor the commitment made to the people of Aija and prioritize the welfare of the students.

Prominent leaders who participated in this renewed movement include Chakali Anjaneyulu, Nagaradoddi Venkata Ramulu, PGK Venkateshwara Rao, Dandora Anjaneyulu, SP Hanumanthu, Medical Tirumal Reddy, Sudhakar Goud, Gopalakrishna, Lakshman Goud, Baligera Yesuraju, Tumukunta Kishtanna, Vijay, Veerareddy, and several others.

The community remains hopeful that with united efforts from the Akhilapaksha Committee, public representatives, and government officials, the Gurukula School will soon find its rightful place at Aij Mandal center, ensuring better facilities and a brighter future for its students.