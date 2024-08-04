All party Committee formed to address the local issues

Gadwal: Leaders from various political parties and public organizations came together to form an all-party committee to address the pressing issues in the Alampur constituency. During their discussions, they focused on major problems that have been affecting the region for decades, particularly in the areas of irrigation, transportation, education, and healthcare. The committee developed a comprehensive action plan to tackle these issues.



One of the primary concerns was the modernization of the Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) to improve irrigation facilities. They also emphasized the need for the restoration of Bingidoddi Lake and the optimal utilization of Nettampadu water. Additionally, the development of Mallamma Kunta in the second phase of Tummilla was highlighted as a crucial project. In terms of infrastructure, they proposed the construction of Pulikal Road and a bridge over Ayij Pedda Vagu between Uppala and Mandoddi.

In the education sector, the committee stressed the importance of establishing a degree college and hostels for boys and girls in Ayij to provide better educational opportunities for the local youth. On the healthcare front, they resolved to expedite the inauguration of the under-construction 30-bed hospital in Ayij, making it accessible to local patients as soon as possible.

To ensure that these issues are addressed promptly, the committee decided to submit a memorandum to the District Collector and various departmental officials. This meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, where they will present their concerns and proposed solutions.

In a meeting held today at the office of the All-Party Committee in Aija Mandal Center, several members demanded that the Bingi doddi tank be filled and irrigation water be provided immediately. They pointed out that while the tank used to be filled every year in the past, it has now dried up due to the streams that feed it being blocked by reservoirs. Despite the presence of Tati kunta Reservoir, Muchoni palli, and Nagar doddi, Bingi doddi tank drying up is a dire situation, and the committee demanded that the authorities take action to fill it.

The committee also called for the immediate sanctioning of a degree college in Aija. They highlighted that despite numerous requests over the years, the college has not been approved, leading to girls in particular being deprived of education. They noted that although land is available, the lack of sanction has halted the establishment of the degree college, and demanded that it be approved immediately.

The All-Party Committee also demanded that Aija be declared a revenue division. They stressed that the primary roads in Aija Mandal, including Pulikal, Naguladinne Bridge, and Mantralayam Road, have been pending for many years. They criticized the previous government's negligence and urged the current government to correct this. The committee emphasized that elected representatives had promised during the elections to complete these roads and urged them to take initiative and action in this regard.

Additionally, the committee expressed concern over the educational backwardness in Aija Mandal, citing a lack of adequate government institutions. They pointed out that a Gurukul school had been established but was later moved elsewhere. As Aija is a large mandal, the government should prioritize education in the area, they demande

The program saw the participation of numerous leaders, including honorary president Nagardoddi Venkatramu

du, president Chakali Anjaneyulu, chief secretaries Anjaneyulu and Kurva Pallaiah, vice presidents Morugu Veeresh, Tandrapadu Sudhakar Goud, Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, Chakravarti, Neelakantam, Swami Das, Ashwa mareppa, Tagur Krishna, Jagapati Reddy, Venkateshwarlu, Shekhar, and others. Their collective efforts aim to bring about significant improvements in Alampur, addressing long-standing issues and fostering development in the region.