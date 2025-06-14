All state PSCs should uphold constitutional values: Governor

Hyderabad: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma stressed that all Public Service Commissions (PSCs) must uphold constitutional values and commended the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) for taking the initiative to convene a significant and timely dialogue among the chairpersons of state public service commissions.

As the Chief Guest at the valedictory ceremony of a two-day national workshop hosted by the TGPSC and NALSAR University of Law, on Friday, he emphasized the need for all PSCs to uphold constitutional values and remain steadfast in their responsibility to select the most qualified candidates for public service.

He also highlighted the importance of empathy and human-centric governance when implementing strategic mitigation measures to ensure justice, fairness, and efficiency in recruitment processes.

The two-day national workshop centered on “Legal Issues and Mitigation at Public Service Commissions” was held at the NALSAR Campus in Shamirpet.

On the second day, panel discussions addressed key themes such as “Stakeholders in Litigation and Mitigation Strategies,” “Best Practices and Future Directions,” and “The Role of Technology in Handling Legal Issues.”

Eminent panelists included Shivashankarappa S. Sahukar, Chairperson of Karnataka PSC; Santosh Gopal Ajmera, Joint Secretary of UPSC; Surya Prakash B. S., Fellow and Programme Director at DAKSH, Bangalore; Dr. Udaysinh S. Raorane, Chairperson of Goa PSC; Vishwam Jindal, CEO of Webnyay; Dr. Justice Devaraju Nagarjun, Chairperson of the Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission; and Hasmukh Patel, Chairperson of Gujarat PSC.