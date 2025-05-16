Live
- CEMS to train students and faculty in maritime
- Nara Lokesh lays stone for Renew Power Complex in Anantapur
- Along with studies, one should excel in sports: MLA
- Pokémon and Hip Hop collide on Amazon MX Player as Malaika Arora joins the beat in Realme Hip Hop India
- MLA Yasaswini appeals to CM for Rs 50 crore funds
- Won’t remain silent if farmers are attacked: Joggu Ramanna
- Will protect hardworking party activists: MLA Nagaraju
- Microsoft to Retire Bing Search APIs by August 11, Recommends AI Integration
- Sirala project nearing completion
- Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif Willing to Hold Talks with India, Sets Kashmir Condition
Along with studies, one should excel in sports: MLA
Highlights
Khanapur: MLA Vedma Bojju Patel participated in the closing ceremony of the summer sports training camp held at in Utnoor mandal center on Thursday....
Khanapur: MLA Vedma Bojju Patel participated in the closing ceremony of the summer sports training camp held at in Utnoor mandal center on Thursday.
Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that one can change his condition only through pursuing higher education. However he added that along with studies, one should excel in sports as well. He advised the participants to set great goals and work towards achieving them.
The MLA added that he is always ready to provide his best help and support to the students who are studying.
DD Ambaji, APO (PVTG) Mesram Manohar, PG HM Forum State president Atram Bhaskar, District Tribal Sports Officer Parthasarathy, PDs, coaches, students and others participated in the programme.
Next Story