Along with studies, one should excel in sports: MLA

Khanapur: MLA Vedma Bojju Patel participated in the closing ceremony of the summer sports training camp held at in Utnoor mandal center on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that one can change his condition only through pursuing higher education. However he added that along with studies, one should excel in sports as well. He advised the participants to set great goals and work towards achieving them.

The MLA added that he is always ready to provide his best help and support to the students who are studying.

DD Ambaji, APO (PVTG) Mesram Manohar, PG HM Forum State president Atram Bhaskar, District Tribal Sports Officer Parthasarathy, PDs, coaches, students and others participated in the programme.