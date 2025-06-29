Amit Shah inaugurates National Turmeric Board Office in Nizamabad

Live
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Nizamabad to inaugurate the National Turmeric Board office established in Vinayak Nagar, claiming that Prime Minister Modi has fulfilled a forty-year dream for turmeric farmers. Shah emphasised the Centre's commitment to the welfare of turmeric farmers in Telangana, describing Nizamabad as a significant hub for turmeric cultivation.
Shah expressed his pride in personally launching the Turmeric Board, highlighting the efforts of BJP MPs in advocating for its establishment in Telangana. He noted the appointment of a local chairman and remarked on Nizamabad's global reputation for its turmeric. "Turmeric is a divine medicine," he stated, citing its antiviral, antibacterial, and anti-cancer properties. Looking ahead, Shah announced a target to export turmeric worth one billion dollars by 2030.
The newly established board will provide training to farmers on innovative cultivation methods and implement geo-tagging for turmeric crops. Shah added, “We are working to benefit farmers through the Bharat Cooperative Society.”
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Union Ministers Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay, and various state ministers, along with MPs and the newly appointed Turmeric Board Chairperson, Ganga Reddy.