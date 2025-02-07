Anirudh Reddy Denies Claims of Secret MLA Meeting, Calls It a Discussion on Development and Funds

Mahabubnagar : Jadcherla MLA Janampally Anirudh Reddy has dismissed rumors about a secret meeting of Congress MLAs, stating that it was just a casual gathering over dinner at Kohinoor Hotel. He explained that the meeting was about discussing the allocation of funds for development projects in their respective constituencies. He pointed out that ministers were getting more funds while MLAs received less, despite having made promises to their people about welfare and development. He stressed the need for equal funding so that they could fulfill their commitments to their constituencies.

Speaking specifically about his own constituency, Anirudh Reddy said that he wanted additional funds for the Udandapur Reservoir oustees, as the Congress party had promised enhanced compensation during the elections. He also emphasized the need for better infrastructure, including the construction of rural roads and improved urban facilities to meet the growing population's needs.

Addressing the allegations made by the BRS party, he accused them of unnecessarily blowing the issue out of proportion and trying to tarnish the image of the Congress party. He assured that all the MLAs fully support Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who, despite financial challenges, has successfully implemented most of the promises made during the elections. He also denied the rumors that he had requested a particular file from the Revenue Minister, calling it a baseless and fabricated claim meant to damage his reputation.

Talking about the development work carried out in Jadcherla over the past year, he said that seven new 33KV substations have been constructed to provide uninterrupted power to farmers and industries. He mentioned that ₹200 crores had already been allocated for the construction of rural roads, including the Nawapet to Dondlapally double road and other road projects in Midjil mandal. Additionally, ₹30 crores were sanctioned for the development of Jadcherla Municipality from the ₹70 crore Mahabubnagar Urban Development Authority (MUDA) funds.

He also criticized the previous BRS government for its poor execution of the Mission Bhagiratha pipeline project, claiming that ₹23 crores were wasted due to low-quality work that now needs to be redone. He alleged that under the previous government, corrupt officials had illegally registered assigned and Bhoodan lands for real estate purposes, and he vowed that the Congress government would investigate and restore these lands to their rightful status.

Regarding the rehabilitation of Udandapur oustees, Anirudh Reddy accused the BRS government of failing to provide compensation. He said that after the Congress came to power, they had distributed the rehabilitation package, but there were still some issues, including the wrongful inclusion of over 300 ineligible individuals under the previous administration. He assured that the government is reviewing these cases and that all deserving beneficiaries would receive their compensation. He also stated that rehabilitation and relocation efforts are progressing quickly and that families will soon be shifted to newly developed colonies under the government’s initiative.

Anirudh Reddy reaffirmed his commitment to the development of Jadcherla and assured that all necessary infrastructure, welfare, and compensation measures would be carried out transparently and efficiently.