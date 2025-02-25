Anjan Kumar takes a swipe at Cong upper caste netas

Hyderabad: Former MP M Anjan Kumar Yadav set off a political controversy by targeting Reddy leaders within the party, while demanding the ‘rightful’ share of Yadavs.

He blamed former PCC chief and current Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and working president T Jagga Reddy for denying key positions and denting his career prospects. The former Parliamentarian from Secunderabad alleged that the party had offered the constituency’s MP ticket to a BRS defector and a losing candidate in the recent Parliamentary elections.

Addressing the Yadava Community meeting in the city, he made critical comments against MLA Danam Nagendar, former MP V Hanumantha Rao, besides Uttam Kumar, Jagga Reddy amongst others. While on the other hand, he praised Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. “It was BCs, especially Yadavs who stood by Revanth Reddy during difficult times. When his own community leaders like Uttam Kumar Reddy and Jagga Reddy tried hard to destabilise him, Yadavs, especially Anjan Kumar Yadav’s family stood by him. We need rightful share in party posts and Government for standing by Revanth Reddy in difficult times,” emphasised Anjan Kumar.

The former MP expressed his displeasure for denying him Secunderabad MP ticket in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. “I was denied a Secunderabad MP ticket citing loss in Assembly polls. In contrast, despite Jeevan Reddy’s defeat, he was offered a Nizamabad ticket. Had I contested from Secunderabad, I would have won with a 2 lakh majority,” lamented Anjan Kumar.

He also breathed fire on Hanumantha Rao for citing his son Anil Kumar Yadav’s elevation as Rajya Sabha MP for denying him other key positions. Anjan reasoned that Rao who cannot win in his own locality was made Rajya Sabha MP thrice. However, Anil Kumar said he had strived from the days of Youth Congress and stood by the party in difficult times.