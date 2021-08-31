AP demands 70:30 water, opposes TS demand

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh on Monday urged the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to stop Telangana from electricity production at the Srisailam project. It also opposed TS demand to allot waters to the two States in 50:50 share.

The AP government officials also urged the KRMB to see that water allocation is maintained at only 70:30 percent. "As water is going waste into sea by power production at Pulichantala and Sagar, the same amount of water is not given to Telangana.

Stop power generation in Telangana enabling AP to use its share," they said. The officials urged that since there is no chance to use water for irrigation when its level reaches 854 tmcft at Srisailam. The AP Engineer–in-Chief Narayana Reddy appealed to the board to give 70:30 per cent and deny 50:50 being sought by the Telangana government. He said the AP government had sought 1,059 tmcft, as per Reorganisation Act for its irrigation use in the State. He claimed that in the combined State of AP norms were prepared to see that the Srisailam and Nagarjunsagar projects are meant for drinking water supply to Hyderabad and Chennai. Also, some decisions were made to use the Sagar water during power production and irrigation and needs of the Prakasam barrage.