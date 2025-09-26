Applications for liquor shops to be accepted from today

Asifabad: With the State government issuing a notification for tenders for liquor shops, the Excise department officials in the district will accept tender applications from Friday.

There are 32 liquor shops under the two excise sub-divisions of the district. The officials completed the reservation process for this purpose on Thursday. As per the earlier decision, shops will be allotted 15 percent reservation for the Goud community, 10 percent for SC, and 5 percent for ST. In this regard, the reservation process was completed through a lottery system in the presence of Collector Venkatesh Dhotre and Excise Superintendent Jyoti Kiran at the Collectorate on Thursday. Applications along with a fee of Rs 3 lakh will be accepted from September 26 to October 18.

On the other hand, with the notification issued for liquor shops, traders are preparing to acquire shops. They have formed groups and are ready to place huge tenders for this purpose.