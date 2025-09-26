Live
- AI-powered ICCC to shorten queues, make journeys safer
- HC stays proceedings against triple talaq accused
- Modern amenities, tech-driven crowd management rolled out at Tirumala
- TGPSC likely to announce Group-2 results ahead of Dussehra
- Low Pressure System to Bring Heavy Rains Across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
- YSRCP deceived employees, misused funds, alleges FM
- Akhilesh slams BJP over Ladakh violence
- TruAlt Bioenergy Limited’s Initial Public Offering to open on Thursday, Sept 25, 2025, price band set at Rs 472 – Rs 496 per Equity Share
- Pb govt sanctions 15K crop residue mgmt machines
- Trained women to be placed in garment industries
Applications for liquor shops to be accepted from today
Asifabad: With the State government issuing a notification for tenders for liquor shops, the Excise department officials in the district will accept tender applications from Friday.
There are 32 liquor shops under the two excise sub-divisions of the district. The officials completed the reservation process for this purpose on Thursday. As per the earlier decision, shops will be allotted 15 percent reservation for the Goud community, 10 percent for SC, and 5 percent for ST. In this regard, the reservation process was completed through a lottery system in the presence of Collector Venkatesh Dhotre and Excise Superintendent Jyoti Kiran at the Collectorate on Thursday. Applications along with a fee of Rs 3 lakh will be accepted from September 26 to October 18.
On the other hand, with the notification issued for liquor shops, traders are preparing to acquire shops. They have formed groups and are ready to place huge tenders for this purpose.