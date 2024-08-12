Army jawans are real heroes of country: Bandi Sanjay

Karimnagar: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known for taking bold decisions and has uncompromising courage in the matter of patriotism.

“The PM declared that Jammu and Kashmir was an integral part of India with the abrogation of Article 370. The ‘Agni Path’ scheme brought by the Centre was very good but the opposition parties wanted to reap the benefits by provoking the students without any base,” he said.

Speaking at Delhi Defence Academy’s ‘Freshers’ Day’ here on Sunday, Bandi said if there was any problem in this scheme, the government was ready to solve it and asked the students not to fall into the opposition’s trap.

He appreciated the students of the academy for choosing the defence sector to serve in the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

“Working in the Army, Navy, and Air Force means serving the country and you all are truly patriots,” he said, while appreciating the management of the Academy for inculcating patriotism, discipline, and moral values among the students.

Bandi said that nearly 2,000 students have been selected for Army, Navy and Air Force jobs from the Academy in the past seven years and that it was a great achievement.

He wished success to the students who joined the training academy at a young age and were working hard with a desire to get jobs with Tenth and Intermediate qualification.

“The parents of the students are also true patriots for sending the students to serve the country. Army jawans are the real heroes and are an inspiration to all of us. All the students should complete training and achieve their goal,” the minister said.