Live
- Introducing Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam As Naidu From Keedaa Cola
- 11 certificates to be disbursed in a hassle-free manner
- Telangana Universities Contract Assistant Profs protest at Education minister’s house
- Dulquer Salmaan’s portrayal in ‘King Of Kotha’ is refreshingly intense
- Google to launch global fintech operations centre in GIFT City: Sundar Pichai
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today stable, check the rates on June 24
- Official: ‘Bholaa Shankar’ teaser to be out at 4.00 PM today
- Gold rates in Bangalore today stable, check the rates on June 24
- Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on June 24
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 24 June 2023
Around 35,700 Anganwadi centres in Telangana supported by Centre
- 24 lakh children, lactating and pregnant women and adolescent girls benefit
- Center disburses Rs 7,067 crore into 10.36 lakh Sukanya Samriddhi Accounts via DBT
Hyderabad: The Central government’s support for women and child development through 35,700 Anganwadi centres in the Telangana State has been benefitting about 24 lakh women and children.
According to the registrations under Poshan Abhiyan till July 10,2022 around 23,97,143 were covered under the scheme of which 1,01,613 are lactating mothers, and 2,20,426 are pregnant women.
The support also covers children from 0 to 6 months(97,455), 6 months to 3 years(8,99,689) and those from 3 to 6 years (8,52,532). Apart from this, about 2,25,425 adolescent girls are also covered under the programme in the State.
The centre has sanctioned 35,700 Anganwadi centres for Telangana, and all are operational, and 33,843 Anganwadi workers and 27,990Anganwadi Helpers are positioned for running these centres, for an annual expenditure of Rs 2,172 core is incurred.
Besides, under another central scheme of SukanyaSamriddhi (SA), there are 10.36 SA Accounts inthe State and deposits of Rs 7,067 crore are credited under the DBT into the accounts.