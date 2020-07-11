Asaduddin Owaisi undergoes COVID-19 tests, asks citizens to get tested

All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi have undergone COVID-19 tests here at government Unani hospital in Hyderabad.

Announcing it on micro-blogging site Twitter, Owaisi said that he got antigen and RT-PCR tests done and results turned negative. The results of RT-PCR tests would arrive late but that of antigen tests will arrive in 30 minutes. "I encourage all of you not to hesitate and get tested," Owaisi said.

Got my antigen & RTPCR tests done for COVID-19 today. My antigen test results were negative, Alhamdulilah. There are 30 odd centres in the South of Hyderabad where antigen testing is being conducted, I encourage all of you to not hesitate & get tested! pic.twitter.com/lihGjG7upx — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) July 11, 2020

As most of the public representatives are testing positive for coronavirus, Owaisi underwent the tests. He said that felt relaxed after the antigen tests turned negative. Besides encouraging the citizens, Owaisi also asked hospitals to test at least 1000 samples every day.



"There are 30 odd centres in the south of Hyderabad where antigen testing is being conducted," Owaisi said.

It is known that the state government has begun rapid antigen tests across the state as per the ICMR guidelines. The results of the antigen test will arrive in half-an-hour. However, the patient having coronavirus symptoms have to undergo RT-PCR tests if the antigen report turns negative.