Bandaru Dattatreya hosts Alai Balai in Nampally, fervour marks the event

The Alai-Balai program hosted by Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya is going on enthusiastically in Nampally in Hyderabad. The celebrities from the political and film fraternities attended the ceremony where the culture of Telangana is displayed.



Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Megastar Chiranjeevi were present along with leaders of various parties. Megastar Chiranjeevi stood as a special attraction in Alai Balai who played drums along with artists and danced with poturajus. Bandaru Dattatreya gave him a warm welcome. On the other hand, former MP VH made his presence in Alai Balai by playing the drums.

Bandaru Dattatreya organizes this event every year during Dussehra. Leaders of all political parties were invited for this. Various artists are performing in the Alai Balai event to express the culture of Telangana.