Bandi happy with BJP’s performance in panchayat polls

Rajanna Sircilla: While BJP could win only 200 seats in the first phase of panchayat polls in the State, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay is happy with the party’s impressive performance in the Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency on Thursday, marking a significant political shift in the region.

BJP-backed candidates secured victories in more than 40 seats, injecting fresh energy into the party’s grassroots cadre and reshaping the local political narrative.

In the previous panchayat polls, the BJP secured only 22 seats across the constituency. This time, the party has exceeded expectations by clinching over 40 seats in just the first phase.The victories in Vemulawada proved to be a major booster for the BJP, emerging as the highlight of the party’s performance in the region. Securing 21 seats in Vemulawada assembly constituency.

Of the 160 seats where BJP-supported candidates contested, more than one-fourth emerged victorious — turning the results into a key discussion point among regional political observers.