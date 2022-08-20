Bandi Sanjay asks nomadic tribes to end KCR rule

Hyderabad: Accusing the TRS government of rendering gross injustice to nomadic tribes in the State, State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar called upon all the vulnerable sections of the society to put an end to the autocratic rule of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Interacting with representatives of various nomadic tribes at Chitakoduru village, Sanjay alleged that the KCR government was not extending benefits of any welfare scheme to these tribes, as they were included neither in the SC or ST communities nor the Most Backward Classes (MBCs).

The nomadic tribe representatives told the BJP president that they had no financial position to get their children educated even up to school level, forget providing them higher education. "For the last 200 years, we have been struggling to meet our both ends meet. The British used to treat us like robbers and we are being looked down upon even now. Our fate has not changed even after the formation of Telangana State. We have not been getting benefits of any schemes either from the State or from the Centre. We are moving from village to village selling bangles, beads and baskets," they lamented.

Sanjay said the total population of nomadic tribes in Telangana was around 30 lakh and, in some States, these tribes were included in Scheduled Tribes. He reminded that in Uttar Pradesh, they were given a lot of financial support from the government and hence, they had campaigned and voted for the BJP in the last Assembly elections there.

"Don't underestimate yourselves. You have the power to make or mar any government. The only solution to all your problems is to pull down the KCR government in Telangana and bring the BJP to power," he said.

The BJP president said KCR had cheated various BC communities with false promises. "He had promised to allocate Rs 1,000 crore to the MBC Corporation, but he had released only Rs 67 crore. He has not constructed 2.40 lakh houses sanctioned by the Modi government to Telangana State," he pointed out. He promised that once the BJP was voted to power, it would resolve all the issues of the nomadic tribes.

Sanjay waded through knee-deep water on the main road leading to Cheetakodur village as part of his padayatra. The villagers complained to him that whenever there were heavy rains, about 20 villages would lose connectivity with the rest of the district. They regretted that the KCR government had not constructed a bridge over the road to avoid flooding during every season. Sanjay assured to bring pressure on the State government to construct a bridge at the village.